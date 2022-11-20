How to watch Panthers vs. Ravens via live stream in Week 11

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Panthers (3-7) have been keeping it together despite sending away some of their best players prior to the trade deadline, and they’re coming off a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in their last time out. They rode D’Onta Foreman 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and that was a Thursday Night Football game, so Carolina had an extra few days than usual to prepare for this matchup.

The Ravens (6-3) had even more days off as they’re coming out of the bye week as they look for their fourth consecutive win. Baltimore is a game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals for the top spot in the AFC North and is coming off a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. In that game, Kenyan Drake took on a huge workload with 24 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens are 12.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -610 moneyline odds, making the Panthers +460 underdogs. The over/under is set at 42.

Panthers vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.