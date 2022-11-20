How to watch Commanders vs. Texans via live stream in Week 11

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Washington Commanders and Houston Texans. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Commanders (5-5) won four of their last five games, and none were more impressive than their 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin connected eight times for 128 yards, and Bijan Robinson rushed for 86 yards and a score as Washington took advantage of four Eagles turnovers.

The Texans (1-7-1) will bring the worst record in the NFL into this matchup, and they lost four consecutive games. Houston is coming out of a 24-16 road loss to the New York Giants despite Davis Mills throwing for 319 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Houston is putting itself in a great position to get the No. 1 overall draft pick next spring.

The Commanders are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making the Texans +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.5.

Commanders vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.