How to watch Rams vs. Saints via live stream in Week 11

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Rams (3-6) will look to end their losing streak at three games as the defending champs are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week with John Wolford starting at quarterback. Matthew Stafford is expected to return under center, but Los Angeles scored just 20 or fewer points in seven of their nine games this season with Cooper Kupp just designated for the injured reserve.

The Saints (3-7) lost four of their last five games including a 20-10 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road last weekend as they were outgained 379-186 in the loss. New Orleans is two games out of the top spot in the NFC South, and it needs to start winning games to be a divisional contender down the stretch. Andy Dalton is expected to make another start.

The Saints are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making the Rams +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at 39.

Rams vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.