How to watch Lions vs. Giants via live stream in Week 11

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Detroit Lions and New York Giants. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Lions (3-6) will go for their third consecutive victory after knocking off the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the last couple of weeks. Jamaal Williams scored from a yard out in the final minutes last week to beat the Bears 31-30 as Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown connected 10 times for 119 yards.

The Giants (7-2) won five of their last six games and just a game behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings for the top record in the NFL to this point of the season. Saquon Barkley ran New York to a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans last week with 152 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts.

The Giants are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making the Lions +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.

Lions vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.