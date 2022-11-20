How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos via live stream in Week 11

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Raiders (2-7) lost three games in a row, and six of their last seven losses came by a single possession including last week’s 25-20 loss to the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts. Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected nine times for 126 yards with a touchdown in the loss, and it will be interesting to see how motivated the Raiders will be to win games down the stretch.

The Broncos (3-6) have been very disappointing since the addition of Russell Wilson, losing five of their last six games with an offense that continues to struggle. Denver hasn’t scored more than 23 points in any game this season, and Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards with a touchdown and interception in last week’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the Raiders +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 41.

Raiders vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.