How to watch Browns vs. Bills via live stream in Week 11

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Browns (3-6) lost five of their last six games, and they came out of the bye week with a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. Cleveland was outgained 491-297, and Jacoby Brissett completed 22-of-35 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 40 yards on seven attempts. The Browns will play two more games before Deshaun Watson is eligible to return for his Cleveland debut.

The Bills (6-3) are coming off as heartbreaking of a loss as you’ll find in last week’s 33-30 overtime defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo took over on downs from its own 1-yard line with less than a minute to go when Josh Allen fumbled and the Vikings recovered it in the end zone. After an impressive last-minute drive, the Bills sent it into overtime, though a red zone interception sealed the loss. Buffalo is tied for second place in the AFC East going into Week 11.

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -350 moneyline odds, making the Browns +290 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.

Browns vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.