How to watch Eagles vs. Colts via live stream in Week 11

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Eagles (8-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, falling short 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia rolled through its first eight games undefeated but turned the ball over four times in the loss and will go into this matchup on a short week. The Eagles are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the top record in the NFL as they battle for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Colts (4-5-1) pulled off a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the coaching debut of Jeff Saturday as Matt Ryan completed 21-of-28 passes for 222 yards with a touchdown, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards with a score on 22 attempts. Indianapolis went for 415 total yards of offense as the Colts are just a game behind in the win column for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -295 moneyline odds, making the Colts +245 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Eagles vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.