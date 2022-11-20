How to watch Jets vs. Patriots via live stream in Week 11

Update: They are having technical issues, but looks like just a few minutes more before kickoff.

Make that 1:10 https://t.co/w7qH2zwmjY — Billy “Got Big-Timed by Lovie Smith” Riccette (@Billy_Riccette) November 20, 2022

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and New England Patriots. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Jets (6-3) won five of their last six games and are in a revenge spot coming out of the bye week after losing the New England 22-17 two games ago at home. New York is coming off an impressive 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 174 yards as a team, and the Jets will enter Sunday tied with the Bills and Miami Dolphins in the loss column for the top spot in the AFC East.

The Patriots (5-4) have started to figure things out after a 1-3 start and pulled off wins in four of their last five contests. Prior to the bye, New England knocked off the Indianapolis Colts 26-3, limiting them to just 121 yards of total offense. The Pats are a game behind the all three AFC East franchises in the loss column but would still hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the season ended today.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -170 moneyline odds, making the Jets +145 underdogs. The over/under is set at 38.

Jets vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.