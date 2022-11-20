How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers via live stream in Week 11

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals (5-4) won three of their last four games as they continue on without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Cincinnati went into the bye week following a 42-21 home victory over the Carolina Panthers as Joe Mixon scored five touchdowns as he carried the ball 22 times for 153 rushing yards with 4 TDs, and caught four balls for 58 yards with another score.

The Bengals are 4-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Steelers +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.

Bengals vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.