How to watch Cowboys vs. Vikings via live stream in Week 11

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. The game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Cowboys (6-3) lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers in their last time out, which was Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field. Dallas fell short 31-28 in overtime, blowing a 14-point second-half lead despite 150 receiving yards for CeeDee Lamb and 115 rushing yards from Tony Pollard. The Cowboys are in third place in a competitive NFC East and would be the sixth seed if the postseason started today.

The Vikings (8-1) keep on winning close games, and none was more improbable or dramatic than last week’s 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Minnesota won seven games by a single possession this season and is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFL. The Vikings played consecutive road games, so this will be their first home contest since October 30th.

The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making the Vikings +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Cowboys vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.