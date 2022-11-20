Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 11 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chiefs (7-2) won their last three games and look like a team ready to compete for a Super Bowl with the top record in the AFC. Kansas City is coming off a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week as Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards with four touchdowns and added 39 rushing yards.

The Chargers (5-4) will play their second consecutive Sunday Night Football game and lost last week’s matchup to the San Francisco 49ers 22-16, finishing with just 238 total yards of offense. Los Angeles will play its first home game in nearly a month and is tied with the New England Patriots for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

The Chiefs are 5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making the Chargers +190 underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -225, Chargers +190

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a login to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.