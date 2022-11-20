 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 11, what it means for fantasy football, betting

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for Week 11.

In the Week 11 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Bye Weeks

Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Worst weather games

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Now that the Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit this game is probably the worst one on the slate as far as weather goes. The temperature will be in the mid to high 30’s and skies will be clear, but wind could be a factor. Sustained winds should be 15-20 mph, while gusts could get up into the mid 30s. Wind will be dying down as the day goes on, so these numbers could fall throughout.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

The Lions and Giants should have similar weather in New Jersey as the Ravens and Panthers have, with the wind just a slight tick down. High around 38 degrees, sunny skies and wind sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Both these games could play some havoc on long kicks and deep throws.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Another game with a similar forecast, but the sustained winds should be around 9-18mph with gusts up to the mid 30s. High of 38 and clear skies like the previous games.

Better weather games

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

There’s a 20% chance of rain with a high of 52 in Houston. Yes, it’s winter in Texas. Winds will be 5-10 mph, which is just fine for football.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Perfect weather in Denver for football, as winds will be around 5 mph, skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

This game has some of that wind they’re seeing further north, but with sustained winds from 10-15 mph and gusts into the low 20s, it shouldn’t be much of a problem. The high will be around 30 degrees with clear skies.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid 60s and falling won’t slow these passing offenses down.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City, Aztec Stadium)

Home sweet dome

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (Detroit, Ford Field)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

