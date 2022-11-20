Cordarrelle Patterson returns kick for touchdown vs. Bears, sets NFL record [VIDEO]

The Atlanta Falcons fell into a 17-7 hole against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 largely due to a few fumbles. Cordarrelle Patterson was responsible for one of those fumbles which led to a Chicago touchdown. Patterson redeemed himself in a big way immediately after the Bears scored, taking the ensuing kickoff to the house to bring the Falcons back to a 17-14 deficit.

With the score, Patterson set the NFL record for kick return touchdowns with nine. He passed Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington. This was also Atlanta’s first kick return touchdown in 12 years and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. The Falcons will hope this explosive play creates some momentum for them in the rest of this game.

Patterson has bounced around the league but seems to have found a home in Atlanta as an all-purpose player. He’s largely used in the running game, although he initially came into the league as a receiver and you know what he can do on special teams. We’ll see if he can continue to be an impact player in this game.