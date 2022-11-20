Commanders defender executes gutwrench powerbomb on Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Every once in a while, you’ll see an NFL defender successfully execute a wrestling move on an opposing player. We’ve seen German suplexes, Canadian Destroyers, and on Sunday, Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway successfully hit Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce with a gutwrench powerbomb. Take a look:

That's one way to tackle a guy, I suppose pic.twitter.com/GOjTrZKQKD — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022

Perfect form from the big man to get the rookie tailback up and putting him down with force, all while protecting him in the process. Former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Jake Hager would be proud. Also, shout out to defensive end James Smith-Williams for offering a helping hand to complete the move.

Everything has been coming up for the Commanders this afternoon as they currently carry a 20-3 lead over the lowly Texans. The team is suddenly surging in an already competitive NFC East and proving to be playoff contenders as we march through the second half of the regular season. We’ll see if their front seven will powerbomb anyone else today.