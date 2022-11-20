Marcus Jones returns punt 84 yards for game-winning TD in Week 11 vs. Jets [VIDEO]

The New England Patriots played a nail-biter of a game against the New York Jets in Week 11. The game saw 17 punts in total, and the final one proved to be the most pivotal. Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining in the game. The Jets, in turn, attempted some razzle dazzle on the kickoff, but the seconds ticked off, and the game was over. The Patriots survived in a 10-3 win to move to 5-4 while the Jets fall to 6-3.

To add insult to injury, the replay shows a few missed blocks in the back that should have negated the touchdown score. Even so, the return by Jones would have set up the Patriots in field goal range, and they would have been looking at a game-winning field goal anyway. New York didn’t help themselves much, with only two yards of offense in the second half. For reference, that is only two yards more than the DKNation writing staff logged. Regardless of the missed calls, this game is over, and Jones now has the first punt return TD of the NFL season.