Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 11?

For Monday Night Football in Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will be traveling to Mexico City for a divisional battle. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Estadio Azteca. The game will be televised on ESPN.

This is a must win game for both of these teams. The Cardinals are 1.5 games behind the 49ers in standings and a loss would kill their playoff hopes. It's disappointing especially with all the talent they have. This would’ve been a good year for them to play well, as the NFC West has had major struggles this season.

The 49ers have had struggles but still have a great chance at winning the division. With a win on Monday, they would be tied for first place in the division with the Seattle Seahawks. They are also set to travel to Seattle in Week 15 to face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

The 49ers are set as a 8-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -360 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +295 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.