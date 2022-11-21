NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 12

The AFC East is staking its claim as one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The division features four teams over .500 and joins the NFC East in managing that achievement.

The Dolphins were on bye in Week 11, and it opened the door for both the Bills and Jets to move into a tie with them. The Bills handled their business in a difficult situation, having to play the Browns on a neutral field due to a snow storm in Buffalo. They held off a late Browns comeback attempt to win 31-23 and will face the Lions on Thanksgiving in the first game of the day.

The Jets lost an ugly, wild game to the Patriots. The teams each notched a field goal in the second quarter and it looked like we were headed to overtime in a 3-3 game. However, with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, everything turned on its head. The Jets were stopped on 3rd and 1 at their own 34 and elected to punt on fourth down. Marcus Jones went back deep for the Patriots and proceeded to return the punt 84 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

The Dolphins beat the Bills in Miami in Week 3 and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker for the time-being. They play again in Week 15. The Patriots’ win gave them the season series sweep over the Jets and the head-to-head tiebreaker that comes with it.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.