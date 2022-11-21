NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 12

The AFC North is officially a two-horse race heading into Thanksgiving week. The Ravens and Bengals are atop the division while the Browns and Steelers are fighting each other off for last place.

The Ravens struggled for much of Week 11 Sunday against the Panthers. In spite of playing them at home, Baltimore couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter. The game was tied 3-3 through three quarters before Lamar Jackson and the offense got on track when they needed it.

It was a big win because the Bengals maintained pace with a road win over the Steelers later in the day. Pittsburgh gave them trouble for three quarters before Cincinnati ran off 13 straight points to build a lead the Steelers could not come back on. With the Browns losing to the Bills, Cleveland and Pittsburgh are tied at the bottom. Deshaun Watson will eventually join the Browns starting lineup, but it might prove to be too late if they don’t pick up a win or two before then.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.