NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 12

The AFC South is turning into a one man show as the Titans head into Week 12 cruising toward a third straight division title. The rest of the division continues to stumble and the Titans can be focused more on conference seeding rather than taking their division race to the wire.

The Titans opened Week 11 facing the Packers at Lambeau Field and they handled their business. The Packers put up some fight, but Tennessee never trailed en route to a 27-17 win. Their only competition for the division lead is the Colts, and Indianapolis couldn’t pull off the second straight upset under Jeff Saturday. Indy led the Eagles into the fourth quarter two-minute warning, but couldn’t stop them on fourth down and eventually Jalen Hurts made them pay.

The Colts are now over three games back in the division and they also lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with Tennessee getting the season sweep. The Titans can’t clinch the division for at least two weeks, but they’ve done enough to make clinching almost an afterthought.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.