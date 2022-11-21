 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 12

The AFC West has concluded Week 11. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 12.

By David Fucillo
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown with Jerick McKinnon #1 and Noah Gray #83 of the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The AFC West is not finalized yet, but the Chiefs all but locked things down on Sunday Night Football. What many expected would be the best division in the NFL this season has turned into a one-team race.

The Chiefs face the Chargers on Sunday and stormed down the field in the final two minutes to score a go-ahead touchdown with 31 seconds left. LA thought they had a win secured but Patrick Mahomes did his magical thing and it was an absolute gut-punch loss for the Chargers. KC now has a three-game lead plus they secured the head-to-head tiebreaker with a season sweep.

The Raiders beat the Broncos in Denver, but those two disappointments are more likely to end up with a top ten draft pick than a spot in the playoffs. The Chargers remain in the playoff mix, but it’s very possible the preseason heavyweight division turns into a lightweight group of the Chiefs and everybody else.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 11 Week 12
Kansas City Chiefs 8-2 vs. LAR +175 -1200 -2500
Los Angeles Chargers 5-5 @ ARI +220 +1000 +2200
Las Vegas Raiders 3-7 @ SEA +650 +15000 +13000
Denver Broncos 3-7 @ CAR +260 +4000 +13000

