NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 12

The NFC East has a case to be made for it being the best division in the NFL. The NFC East and AFC East both have all four teams over .500 and firmly in the playoff race.

The Eagles maintained their front-runner status but it wasn’t easy. A week after an upset loss to the Commanders, Philadelphia struggled much of the day in Indianapolis. The Colts had their chances, but after failing to stop the Eagles on fourth down, they couldn’t keep Jalen Hurts out of the end zone and Philly got a huge win.

Second place in the division has been a back-and-forth affair but the Cowboys might be about set to firmly take control. They beat the Vikings on Sunday and while they were favored to win, they did so in rather unexpected fashion with quite the thumping. On the other hand, the Giants lost at home to the Lions in embarrassing fashion. The Giants have felt like a bit of a questionable team even as they puled up wins.

Even the Commanders got another win this weekend, beating the Texans with ease to win their second straight and improve to 6-5. They’re right in the thick of the playoff chase and there is a not insignificant chance the NFC East sends four teams to the playoffs this winter.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.