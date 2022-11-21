NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 12

The Vikings are in control of the NFC North, but they have some thinking to do after an ugly Week 11 loss to the Cowboys. The two teams exchanged field goals in the first quarter, but it was all Dallas after that as the Cowboys won 40-3. Minnesota still holds a four-game lead in the division, but they dropped a key game back of the Eagles for the best record in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Lions are on the rise, upsetting the Giants 31-18 to win their third straight game. Detroit won’t be winning the NFC North this season, but they’re now a game and a half back of the 49ers for the final wild card spot. They’ve got a long way to go, but the Lions are playing their best football since Campbell took over.

It remains a mess for the Packers and Bears in the back half of the division. Green Bay couldn’t build on a win over the Cowboys, losing 27-17 to the Titans at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. The Bears lost 27-24 on the road in Atlanta and are now 3-8 in the divisional cellar.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.