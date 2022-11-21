NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 12

The NFC West had a quiet start to Week 11, but wraps things up with the primetime spotlight on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks were on bye and the Rams played on Sunday, but Week 11 closes with the 49ers and Cardinals facing off in Mexico City.

The Rams are not mathematically eliminated from division or wild card contention, their playoff chances took yet another hit on Sunday. They traveled to the Big Easy and lost 27-20 to the Saints. Matthew Stafford got off to a solid start in spite of not having Cooper Kupp available, connecting with Tutu Atwell and later Allen Robinson for a touchdown pass. The teams exchanged leads in the first half, but the Saints took control in the second half and held off the Rams late.

While the Rams are now 3-7, the Cardinals will look to climb back into the division race if they can beat the 49ers. With the Seahawks on bye, the 49ers can climb into a first place tie with a win, while the Cardinals could climb to within a game and a half of the Seahawks with a win.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.