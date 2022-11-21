NFL standings, Week 11: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 12

The NFC South remains the worst division in the NFL, but the race for the title is tightening up as we head into the holiday season. We could very well see a team clinch the division with a .500 or worse record and it could come down to the wire depending on if the Bucs are maybe getting on track.

The Falcons had to go down to the wire on Sunday in Week 11, beating the Bears at home on a late field goal. Atlanta trailed 17-7 at one point against a Bears offense that had improved in recent weeks, but the Falcons battled back to win on a 53-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo with 1:47 left in the game.

The Saints also managed a win, beat the struggling Rams 27-20. New Orleans improved to 4-7 with the win, and while they have a lot of work in front of them, they’re only a game and a half back of the first place Bucs. Tampa Bay had a bye this week, but prior to that had won two straight over the Rams and Seahawks and could be getting into position to pull away in the division race.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 12.