Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 11 between the 49ers and Cardinals?

Monday Night Football continues this week with the divisional matchup of the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The game is being played in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca and will air on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcing crew consists of play-by-by announcer Joe Buck, game analyst Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters as the reporter. This is Buck and Aikman’s first year with ESPN as they were with Fox for previous years. Mannincast will return for the Week 13 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers have a real shot at the Super Bowl this year. They’re considered a Wild Card team right now, but they have a great chance to win their division. Adding Christian McCaffrey gave their offense one of the biggest playmakers in football. Their defense is one of the bets in the NFL and have proven themselves in the playoffs over the past few seasons.

The Cardinals are having an extremely disappointing season. After signing Kyler Murray to the big extension in the offseason, some thought it would be his year. It’s been the opposite and that sideline has shown frustrations with one another throughout the season. This is a must win game for them. With a loss, their playoff hopes are likely down the drain.

The 49ers are an 8-point favorites to get the win at home, with their moneyline priced at -360 DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +295 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.5.