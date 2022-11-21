49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch Week 11 Monday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The 49ers (5-4) will go for their third consecutive victory and are playing their second consecutive game in primetime. Last week, San Francisco knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on Sunday Night Football, allowing just 238 yards of total offense. The 49ers are holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the NFC heading into the weekend.

The Cardinals (4-6) ended a two-game skid with a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend without Kyler Murray. Be sure to check injury reports because it’s unclear whether Murray will be available for this contest, and Colt McCoy would be the guy again if he’s held out. Against the Rams, McCoy completed 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown, and James Conner scored twice in the running game. Arizona needs wins to stay in the playoff picture down the stretch.

The 49ers are 8-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -345 moneyline odds, making the Cardinals +285 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5.

49ers vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: 49ers -345, Cardinals +285

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.