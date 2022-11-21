In what stadium are the 49ers and Cardinals playing there Mexico City game?

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals face off on Monday Night Football to close out Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. This is a big game for both teams in the playoff push and it will take place in a particularly big primetime spotlight. Along with the game taking place on Monday on ESPN, it will air in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.

Estadio Azteca is one of the most famous soccer stadiums in the world. It plays host to the Mexican national team as well as Cruz Azul and Club América, both of whom play in top tier of Mexican soccer, Liga MX.

The stadium ground-breaking was in 1961 and the inaugural match was held on May 29 1966 between Club América and Torino F.C. in front of 107,494 fans. The stadium was first designed with the 1968 Summer Olympics in mind, and it hosted the football tournament during those Summer Games.

Since then, it has hosted some of the biggest events in soccer history. It hosted the 1970 and 1986 Men’s World Cup Finals, which also means it is the only stadium where Pelé and Diego Maradona have both lifted the championship trophy. It also hosted the 1971 Women’s World Cup, won by Denmark and in which Mexico was the runner-up.

The stadium currently has an official capacity of 87,523, but it has held considerably more over the years. We saw that in the inaugural match, and it has beat that number in previous NFL games. 112,376 fans attended a 1994 preseason game between the Oilers and Cowboys, and 103,467 fans attended the NFL’s first ever international regular season game when the 49ers and Cardinals played there in 2005.

49ers-Cardinals marks the fifth ever regular season game and the fourth of the International Series that launched in Mexico City in 2016.