Mecole Hardman breaks TV with thrown remote watching Chiefs-Chargers on SNF

For most Kansas City Chiefs fans, it was an up-and-down, roller coaster of a Sunday Night Football game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. For Mecole Hardman, it was even more stressful, apparently. The wideout was sidelined due to injury and didn’t play against the Chargers. Instead, he watched the game from his home and things got kicked into 12th gear. The Chiefs were able to pull out a 30-27 comeback win. Hardman treated the game like any fan would ... and broke his TV.

Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv pic.twitter.com/1RyOdPyJim — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

Hardman threw his remote at the TV out of frustration and I mean, this sequence of tweets is just too good. Teammate Travis Kelce was able to secure a huge night with three TDs, scoring the game-winner with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hardman wasn’t able to actually witness the win because I guess he only has one TV in his house? That’s a big red flag to be honest. Who doesn’t have more than one TV in their house? He must have another one, there’s no way.

Anyway, Hardman has nothing to be angry about anymore. The Chiefs are 8-2 and now have a 3.0 game cushion over the Chargers for first place in the AFC West. It’s looking like Kansas City will be able to secure the top seed in the AFC next month and enter the playoffs with sights set on another Super Bowl.