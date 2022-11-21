Who is the home team for 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City for Week 11?

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 11 on Monday Night Football at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, which is 7:15 p.m. in Mexico City.

The game is taking place on a neutral site for both teams, but the Cardinals have been designated the home team for the matchup. This designation is significant because it impacts everything from the locker room to coin toss and field layout. For Monday’s game, the 49ers will call the coin toss as the visiting team, while the end zone will have the Cardinals name on each end as the home team.

The NFL International Series games feature matchups that were already part of the regular season schedule. The NFL decides the matchups to relocate to a neutral site and then the previously assigned home team has to give up the game at their stadium. Along with this Mexico City game, the league had International Series matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in London, and Allianz Arena in Munich.

Home field is valued for the advantage it provides a team, but the designated home team has not faired particularly well in London games. Prior to this season, home teams were 13-16-1 across 30 games in London and 1-2 in Mexico City. All three “home” teams in London lost their games this season.

Although they’re the home team for this game, the Cardinals are ten-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.