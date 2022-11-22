Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson ahead of Week 12

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to have a new look to their offense after WR Cooper Kupp suffered an injury that would sideline him for several weeks. That new look expanded on Tuesday as the Rams decided to waive running back Darrell Henderson Jr. While he wasn’t necessarily the starter heading into Week 12, Henderson was getting touches for most of the season at the level that many would consider worthy of a flex spot in most fantasy formats.

Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2022

Henderson came into the season sharing the backfield with Cam Akers. Henderson then played well enough to seemingly take over the starting position and started seven of the 10 games the Rams have played this season. Henderson had 70 attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 102 additional yards through the air. He will head to waivers where teams can submit claims on him, and Henderson will likely be claimed.

The Los Angeles backfield will likely see Akers back as the starter, with rookie running back Kyren Williams serving as the backup. Despite playing in two fewer games, Akers has six more rushing attempts than Henderson for 237 yards and one touchdown this season. Williams has only played in three games so far and has eight carries for 45 yards. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 27.