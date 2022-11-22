Panthers to start QB Sam Darnold vs. Broncos in Week 12

The Carolina Panthers can’t get out of their own way this season. The Baker Mayfield experiment didn't pan out, and they sit firmly in between competing this year and tanking for next. They will face the Denver Broncos in Week 12 and are making yet another change under center. Sam Darnold will get the start against Denver in what will likely be an attempt to put together a highlight reel for his impending free agency.

Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncoshttps://t.co/x9V1PSyvAO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2022

Darnold suffered an injury in the preseason that saw him land on IR. He has been back with the team for a few weeks but has served as the backup to either PJ Walker or Baker Mayfield. Walker, Mayfield and Jacob Eason have been the three quarterbacks that Carolina has used this season, and none of them have a positive touchdown to interception ratio.

Darnold played in 12 games for the Panthers last season. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,527 yards and threw nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Darnold fooled us all with his rushing ability in the early part of the season. He finished the year with 48 attempts for 222 yards and five touchdowns. Darnold will be a free agent at the end of the year but will begin to showcase what he has left in the tank by taking on the Broncos on Sunday, November 27.