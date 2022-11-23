Who is the Jets starting QB for Week 12 against the Bears?

The New York Jets are making a change under center ahead of their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. It was announced in a team meeting on Wednesday that Zach Wilson would be getting benched this week and would not be starting on Sunday. It was then announced that Mike White would be getting the starting nod.

White has played in four games this season. He completed 66.7% of his passes for 953 yards and five touchdowns with eight interceptions. White’s most recent game was his worst, as he threw four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills. He showed that he does have an upside as he led the charge against the Cincinnati Bengals and threw for 405 yards with three touchdowns.

When it comes to sports betting, White is thought to give New York a better chance of beating Chicago. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the spread has already shifted from the Jets being a 4.5-point favorite to them being a 5-point favorite. While this doesn’t seem like much, the move was correlated with the switch under center, and it still has a chance of increasing as we get closer to Sunday.