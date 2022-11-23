Rams to give Bryce Perkins first-team reps for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a non-conference matchup in Week 12. The Rams have a 3-7 record and are sitting in last place in the NFC West. They are dealing with a plethora of injuries, including ones to Matthew Staford and John Walford. Both of their statuses for Sunday are in question, which will see the team giving first-team reps to third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins in practice this week. He could start his first career game on Sunday against the Chiefs.

The #Rams are expected to give young QB Bryce Perkins first-team reps this week, per me and @TomPelissero, paving the way for a potential start given injuries to starter Matthew Stafford and John Wolford. This would be the first start for the former UDFA from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/6b3Tfenw54 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2022

Perkins saw his second career action in Week 11. Stafford took a nasty hit and was being evaluated for a concussion. In relief, Perkins completed five of his 10 passing attempts for 64 yards. He rushed five times for 39 yards showing a glimpse of his dual-threat ability. Perkins will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, so his upside would be limited if he does indeed get the starting nod. This will be an important week to monitor the practice participation of Stafford and Wolford to see what direction the Rams go in ahead of Sunday.