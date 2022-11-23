Who is starting for the Texans for Week 12 against the Dolphins

The Houston Texans are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC matchup on Sunday, November 27 in Week 12. The Texans are an abysmal 1-8-1 and in last place in the AFC South heading into the game. Houston is looking for a spark, and it seems the time has run out on the Davis Mills experiment for the 2022 season. While head coach Lovie Smith didn’t officially name Kyle Allen the starter yet, that is expected to happen.

It’ll be Kyle Allen for the #Texans at QB Sunday, sources say. Lovie Smith declined to make a starter in his press conference today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2022

Mills has played in all 10 games for the Texans so far this season. He completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mills played decently enough last season that the Texans didn’t feel the need to make any big moves in the offseason. They are in line for a top draft pick and will likely see a new face at quarterback next season.

For now, Allen is expected to take over the reins of the offense. He last played in 2021 when he faced the Dallas Cowboys twice. He completed 12 of his 19 passing attempts for 120 yards with one touchdown between the two games. Allen was the starter for the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 season and played in 13 games, throwing for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He finally gets another chance to be a starter in the NFL and could see this role for the rest of the 2022 season.