Which teams are playing on Thanksgiving in Week 12?

The NFL season has been moving along quickly as we are already to Week 12. This is one of the most fun games of the year as we get to watch football on Thanksgiving. The Buffalo Bills face the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Bills vs. Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

This should be a big win for the Bills. The Lions are a young, fun team, but the Bills could really use a blowout victory. Josh Allen has had some struggles since suffering the elbow injury. I would expect a high-scoring game in this one as the Bills are missing a few stars from their defense. The Bills are nine-point favorites in this matchup on DraftKings sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

This is an exciting divisional rivalry. Almost every team in the NFC East has played great this season. The last time these two teams faced off, the Cowboys won a tight one. The Giants are more banged up now, so the Cowboys will have the advantage. Dallas is a nine-point favorite heading into this one.

Patriots vs. Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

The Patriots are coming off a major win against the Jets. The defense allowed just three points and forced more punts than the New York Jets had completions. This is an exciting matchup as the high-powered Vikings offense will look to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Cowboys. The Vikings head into the matchup as a three-point favorite.