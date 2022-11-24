Week 12 Thanksgiving weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

The NFL has arrived at its annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. Week 12 opens with three games involving six teams all in the thick of the playoff race. The 4-6 Lions are the worst of the group, while the other five are all sitting above .500. The three matchups will see the Lions host the Bills at 12:30 p.m. ET, the Cowboys host the Giants at 4:30 p.m., and the Vikings host the Patriots at 8:20 p.m.

This year’s Thanksgiving tripleheader will see all three games played indoors. Historically, the Lions and Cowboys have been regular hosts on Thanksgiving, and then the third game features a different team hosting each year. Sometimes it’s an outdoor game, but the past four years, the Thanksgiving games have been all indoors.

That means we will so no weather impact on any of the games. It makes betting and fantasy football decisions that much easier because the elements will not impact things. At most, a little extra air conditioning might create an issue!

If you happen to be attending any of these three games, here’s some helpful weather information, courtesy of AccuWeather.

Detroit, Michigan: 53 degrees, chilly with no precipitation in the forecast, 9 mph winds with 14 mph gusts

Arlington, Texas: 57 degrees, cool with 40% chance of precipitation, 6 mph winds with 10 mph gusts

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 34 degrees, cold with no precipitation in the forecast, 9 mph winds with 16 mph gusts