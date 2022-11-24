Prime-time game schedule for Week 12 of 2022 NFL season

While Thanksgiving pulled multiple games out of their usual viewing windows in Week 12, the prime-time slate still features some critical matchups. Two of the tilts will materially impact playoff races while the other will draw plenty of eyeballs for the continuing oddity of the Jeff Saturday head-coaching experiment.

Below, check out the complete schedule with TV and live-stream coverage as well as kickoff times for each prime-time game in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, Nov. 24, 2022, 8:20 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Vikings

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

DraftKings Sportsbook favors the Minnesota Vikings by 2.5 points despite the team having a negative point differential on the year and the Patriots coming off an exhilarating last-minute win. Minnesota is also -140 on the moneyline while the New England Patriots are +120 underdogs. The Patriots enter the week slotted as the No. 6 seed in the AFC wild-card race while the Vikings have the inside track to the NFC’s No. 2 seed.

Sunday Night Football, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Eagles

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Unsurprisingly, DraftKings Sportsbook favors the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles by a touchdown in Sunday night’s tilt with the disappointing Green Bay Packers. The Eagles are also -300 on the moneyline while the Packers come in at +250. Jalen Hurts can continue to make his MVP case while Aaron Rodgers and Co. will try to take advantage of a Philly team that has struggled to put up points the past two weeks.

Monday Night Football, Nov. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Colts

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

The Colts have played some solid football since Jeff Saturday took over as head coach, with a road win over the Raiders and close home loss to the Eagles. The Steelers are struggling with consistency, but have shown some life coming out of their bye with a win over New Orleans and a tough loss to Cincinnati that they lost decisively in the fourth quarter. The Colts are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the weekend.