How to watch Bills vs. Lions via live stream in Week 12

CBS will be broadcasting Thursday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. The game will kick off at 12:30 pm ET, from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bills (7-3) will stay in Detroit after having to play at Ford Field on Sunday due to a massive snowstorm that prevented them from playing in Buffalo. They were able to back from a devastating loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings by defeating the Browns 31-23. Quarterback Josh Allen finished the day 18-27 for 196 yards and a touchdown. The Bills were considered by some to be invincible, but there have been some cracks in the armor recently, and it is something to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

The Detroit Lions ( 4-6) are trying to dig themselves out of an early-season grave. After a 1-6 start, they’ve won three straight and looking to make it four straight with an upset win over the Bills on Thanksgiving. The Lions dominated the Giants in Week 11, winning 31-18 and collecting 325 yards of total offense. Running back Jamaal Williams scored three touchdowns on Sunday, which puts in the league lead with 12.

The Bills are currently a 9-point favorite and a -410 on the moneyline. The total for the matchup is set at 54.

Bills vs. Lions

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.