Who is announcing Bills vs. Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving football officially kicks off with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the announcer’s booth.

The past few weeks have proven challenging for the Bills. Though just a game out of first place in the AFC, Buffalo currently resides in fifth place in the conference playoff standings behind the division-rival Miami Dolphins and just ahead of the New England Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen has struggled in particular while dealing with an elbow injury, leading to a rash of turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Lions have battled their way into second place in the NFC North. Dan Campbell’s team doesn’t feature as much star power as others, but the backfield tandem of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift has given the offense some punch while Jared Goff has played better-than-expected ball so far in 2022. And though he won’t make an appearance this week, first-round pick Jameson Williams began practicing and could soon provide the offense with a much-needed deep threat.

DraftKings Sportsbook favors the Bills by 10 points on the road with the over/under set at 54 heading into Thursday.