Who is announcing Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 12 on Thanksgiving?

After the early window of NFL action closes this Thanksgiving, FOX brings another helping at 1:30 p.m. ET. The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys will square off in a hugely important NFC East showdown. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will handle the play-by-play calls and color commentary, respectively.

After coming out of the gates with a 6-1 record, the Giants have lost two of their last three games, each to NFC opponents. To make matters worse, the team’s already undermanned receiving corps just lost rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson for the season. Outside of Saquon Barkley, the offense has little threat of a big play at the moment.

The Cowboys find themselves in a much more favorable position. The team comes off its most dominating performance of the season, a 40-3 road victory over the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings. Dak Prescott has begun to round into form after missing much of the early season with a thumb injury while Tony Pollard has emerged as one of the NFL’s most explosive playmakers.

DraftKings Sportsbook favors the Cowboys by 9.5 points with the over/under set at 45.5 heading into Thursday.