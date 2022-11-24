How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Thursday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Giants (7-3) started the season 6-1 before losing two of their last three games to the Seahawks and Lions. The Giants were doing a good job of controlling the clock with tough defense and running the football, but couldn’t do that in their three losses. Their first loss of the year came at the hands of the Cowboys 23-16 in Week 3. They collected 336 yards of total offense in the game but just wasn’t enough to get a victory.

The Cowboys (7-3) are coming home after demolishing the Vikings 40-3 in Week 11. Tony Pollard was the star of the game totaling 189 yards and two touchdowns. The offense has looked better since Dak Prescott returned from injury, but the defense continues to carry the load for the team.

The Cowboys are an 8.5-point favorite and -360 on the moneyline. The total for this same is set at 44.5.

Giants vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.