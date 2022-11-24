Patriots vs. Vikings: How to watch Week 12 Sunday Night Football, live stream, start time, more

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup on Thanksgiving between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings . Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from U. S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

The Patriots (6-4) are coming off the ugliest win of the 2022 season thus far. They were tied 3-3 with the Jets with less than 30 seconds remaining when rookie Marcus Jones returned a punt for 84 yards to get the win. Mac Jones had a better day at the office, going 23-27 for 246 yards. They’re still in the thick of the race in the AFC race.

The Vikings (8-2) followed up a thrilling Week 10 victory on the road at the Bills with an absolute dud at home against the Cowboys, losing 40-3. The game was so bad that CBS flipped to another game halfway into the third quarter. This game will provide a chance for the Vikings to bounce back against a team they should be able to beat. The problem here is that Kirk Cousins doesn’t play well in primetime for some reason.

The Vikings are a three-point favorite and -155 on the moneyline. The total for the game is set at 41.5.

Patriots vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 8:20p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.