When was the last time the Bills played on Thanksgiving?

The Buffalo Bills will be a part of the first game on Thanksgiving when they travel to take on the Detroit Lions from Ford Field in Detroit. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Bills will play on Turkey Day for the third time in four seasons and the second year in a row after knocking off the New Orleans Saints 31-6 in the nightcap on the road in 2021. Buffalo will go for its third straight win on Thanksgiving as the Bills beat the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. Prior to that, Buffalo hadn’t played on Thanksgiving for 25 years.

The Bills will play their 11th Thanksgiving Day game and are 5-4-1 in their history but 0-2 against the Lions. Buffalo is coming off a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns from Ford Field as the game was relocated due to a snowstorm.

With a victory on Thursday afternoon, the Bills could become the first team to win on Thanksgiving in three different timeslots as a third primetime matchup began in 2006.

Buffalo is a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 54.5.