When was the last time the Giants played on Thanksgiving?

The New York Giants will play in the second game of the Thanksgiving Day slate when they travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.

The Giants will play their 16th game on Thanksgiving Day, and they are 7-5-3 in franchise history. New York is on a three-game Turkey Day losing streak, losing in 2017, 2009 and 1992. The most recent win came 40 years ago when the Giants beat the Detroit Lions 13-6 in 1982.

In its most recent Thanksgiving matchup, New York lost to the Washington Redskins 20-10 as the Giants gained just 170 yards of total offense led by Eli Manning. The Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown on Thanksgiving since 1938.

New York is a 10-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 54.5.