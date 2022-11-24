When was the last time the Patriots and Vikings played on Thanksgiving?

The New England Patriots will travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC.

Thursday will be the Patriots’ sixth Thanksgiving game in franchise history, and they’ll come in with a 3-2 record on Turkey Day with a three-game winning streak. The last time New England played on Thanksgiving came 10 years ago in a 49-19 win over the New York Jets in a matchup that was headlined by Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble.

The Vikings played in eight Thanksgiving games during their history, and they are 6-2 in those contests. Minnesota has never hosted a Thanksgiving game, and its most recent contest came in 2017 when it went on the road and knocked off the Detroit Lions 30-23.

The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 42.5.