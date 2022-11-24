 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys play whack-a-mole in Salvation Army kettle to celebrate Peyton Hendershot touchdown

This is the best celebration this season.

By David Fucillo
Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys stands during the national anthem against the Chicago Bears at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants, and now they’re adding fun celebrations. Peyton Hendershot scored a touchdown on a two-yard jet sweep, and then brought three of his teammates over to the Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone. They then proceeded to play a game of whack-a-mole. Enjoy the video below!

If part of that celebration looks familiar, you’re probably thinking about Ezekiel Elliott’s own touchdown celebration when he jumped in the kettle.

The Cowboys are leading 28-13 after that touchdown. Dalton Schultz has a pair of scores and Elliott added a two-yard score. The Giants took a 13-7 lead into halftime, but the second half has been all Cowboys.

More From DraftKings Nation