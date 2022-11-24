Cowboys play whack-a-mole in Salvation Army kettle to celebrate Peyton Hendershot touchdown

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants, and now they’re adding fun celebrations. Peyton Hendershot scored a touchdown on a two-yard jet sweep, and then brought three of his teammates over to the Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone. They then proceeded to play a game of whack-a-mole. Enjoy the video below!

If part of that celebration looks familiar, you’re probably thinking about Ezekiel Elliott’s own touchdown celebration when he jumped in the kettle.

⏪ 2016: Bucs vs Cowboys



Rookie @EzekielElliott dominates and finishes Tampa off with a Salvation Army kettle dive. pic.twitter.com/mUw7GviqD6 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 8, 2021

The Cowboys are leading 28-13 after that touchdown. Dalton Schultz has a pair of scores and Elliott added a two-yard score. The Giants took a 13-7 lead into halftime, but the second half has been all Cowboys.