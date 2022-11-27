Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 12?

The Week 12 Sunday slate will wrap up with a big NFC matchup. The Green Bay Packers will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Green Bay heads into this game with a disappointing 4-7 record and is sitting in third place in the NFC North. Despite the cold start, they are technically in the playoff hunt still and need a big win to spark some momentum. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dealing with a broken thumb which has been limiting him.

Philadelphia no longer has to be worried about being undefeated after they lost a divisional game to the Washington Commanders. They rebounded with a one-point win against the Indianapolis Colts last week. They are now 9-1 and still sit atop the NFC East.

At home, the Eagles are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -295 favorites on the moneyline, and the point total is set a 46.5. The Packers are the +245 underdogs.