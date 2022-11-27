NFL weather forecast for Week 12 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 24. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football game will feature the Green Bay Packers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Packers vs. Eagles on Week 12 SNF

We are in for a chilly game on Sunday night. The high for the day will get up to 48, and the low will be 31. There will be times of sun and clouds, and there is a 0% chance of rain during the day. The wind shouldn’t be a factor, with six mph winds that will gust up to 13 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

There shouldn’t be any large swings in fantasy football or betting action based on the weather.