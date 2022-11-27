Complete schedule for Week 12 of 2022 NFL season

Football fans can enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers with a sizable helping of NFL football this Sunday. None of the 32 NFL teams have byes this week, a strategy the league uses to keep the weekend slate replete with games despite six teams taking the field on Thursday. Seven contests kick off during the 1 p.m. ET window with four occupying the early evening window.

At least on paper, Sunday’s biggest matchup comes in the early slate with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans facing off at Nissan Stadium. Both teams enter Week 12 on the right side of the playoff divide. However, a loss could push the Bengals below of the No. 7 seed while the Titans still have a chance to catch the Kansas City Chiefs for the conference’s top seed. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Cincy as a 1.5-point favorite.

For the late-afternoon slate, the tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals holds the most intrigue. Both teams have failed to live up to their promise this season and, as the calendar nears December, the notion of major changes to the respective coaching staffs becomes increasingly realistic. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favorite despite playing on the road.

Check out the complete schedule with TV and live-stream coverage and kickoff times for each game on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season below.

1:00 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Browns

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bengals vs. Titans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Dolphins

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bears vs. Jets

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Falcons vs. Commanders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Broncos vs. Panthers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Ravens vs. Jaguars

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Raiders vs. Seahawks

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Chiefs

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Saints vs. 49ers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Eagles

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+