Full list of Week 12 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL is back for Week 12’s Sunday slate after the favorites handled their business on Thanksgiving. The Bills, Cowboys, and Vikings all won as favorites and now we head into a Sunday slate without quite as much on the line. It’s always important when you get into late November, but Bengals-Titans is the only matchup on the schedule featuring a pair of winning teams.

The Sunday slate will not include Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson this week. They handled the Bills-Lions game on Thanksgiving and will get Sunday off. On the other hand, Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi are all back for Rams-Chiefs after handling Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a full look at the schedule, through Sunday Night Football between the Packers and Eagles. We’ve got times, announcers, TV channels, and how to watch the games via live stream.

1:00 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Browns

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bengals vs. Titans

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Dolphins

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bears vs. Jets

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Falcons vs. Commanders

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Broncos vs. Panthers

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Ravens vs. Jaguars

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Raiders vs. Seahawks

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Chiefs

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Saints vs. 49ers

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Eagles

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+